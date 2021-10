EDNA — Angela was born in McAllen, Texas on February 1, 1974 to Maria and Jose Rios, she passed away on October 2, 2021. There will be a viewing, October 7th from 5:pm to 7:pm at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel. The family will host a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Services are under the guidance of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.