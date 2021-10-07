"Homeschool PE" at Lay Park

Prior to the pandemic, I would say that I lived a pretty fast-paced life – about 7 days a week of keeping Chesapeake Children’s Museum going as well as a handful of other endeavors. With the imposed stay-at-home order, and the museum closed indefinitely, I soon found plenty to keep me busy at home. Years of neglect invited me to organize the pantry, match up tops and bottoms for all the plastic food storage boxes under the kitchen counter, recycle outdated handouts for my childcare and parenting workshops, resurrect a sewing corner, and tidy up a space upstairs as a presentable Zoom room. Outside the house were green spaces, and some bare spaces, begging for attention. With the neighbor’s permission, my husband and I lopped off a couple of trees and some vines that had been slowly encroaching on the sunshine for a backyard garden. Over the past two summers, with time for sowing, tending, and harvesting, I’ve grown the best veggie gardens I’ve ever had.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO