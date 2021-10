STANFORD, Calif. – The Oregon State women's soccer team toppled No. 7 Stanford, 2-1, on Thursday, for its first road win against the Cardinal in program history. With the victory, the Beavers have now defeated Stanford two of the last three meetings dating back to Feb. 28, 2021, after the two teams split last season with a win each. Oregon State is now 9-1 on the season and 1-1 in Pac-12 play.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO