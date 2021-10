Russian president Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, with a thinly veiled threat.“If he doesn’t violate Russian law, and if he doesn’t give a reason to be declared a foreign agent, then he won’t be,” Mr Putin said on Wednesday when asked if he can promise that Muratov will not be labelled as a foreign agent. If Muratov “hides behind the Nobel Prize like a shield in order to violate Russian law, then it means he’s doing it deliberately in order to attract attention to himself or...

