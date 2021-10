Tending to an additional mouth to feed apparently did little to diminish Nikola Jokic’s on-court ability and approach. After missing most of the Denver Nuggets’ training camp in San Diego due to the birth of his daughter and sitting out the squad’s first preseason game, the reigning Most Valuable Player put up a first-half double-double before sitting the second half of Wednesday’s loss to Golden State. Jokic said he had only scrimmaged a few times in the last three-plus months before his preseason debut.

