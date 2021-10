The Premier League has been urged to meet with Amnesty International after last week’s Newcastle takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.Amnesty UK boss Sacha Deshmukh has written to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters requesting a meeting to discuss proposed changes to the English top flight’s owners’ and directors’ test.A consortium led by Saudi-based Public Investment Fund were given Premier League approval last week to take control of Newcastle, sparking widespread criticism due to the Middle East country’s poor human rights record.Amnesty International described the reported £305million deal as “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”.Deshmukh said: “The way...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO