FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Do you want to draft more Fantasy Baseball leagues but don’t want more in-season management? Best ball formats may be an excellent option for you! If you are eager to get drafting for 2022 like me, give best ball a shot. There are plenty of great sites you can play on, including right here on Fantrax. If you are new to best ball drafts, this primer should help you get started.

BASEBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO