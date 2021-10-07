CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend of victory for Lady Wolves

By Katie Williams
moorcroftleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Wolves continued their winning streak, winning two more matches over the weekend. The team traveled to Glenrock and won in three sets (25-22, 32-30, 25-19). We really battled hard in the second set, and I was very impressed with our mental toughness to stay in the game and finish the set with a win with such a high score of a set.

Lady Wolves shine at conference

The homecoming volleyball match ended in a victory for the Moorcroft Lady Wolves, Moorcroft 3 Wright 2 (25-12, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 15-12). We were excited to get our first conference match win at home. The match was close, but the Wolves stuck together and we minimized our errors in the end to help us win the last set."
