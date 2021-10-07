Weekend of victory for Lady Wolves

Above left, Ariel Lacher and Mikalie Floyd block. Above middle, Maecie Hawthorne digs. Above right, Mikalie Floyd spikes the ball. The Lady Harvesters (20-12) fell to Hereford over the weekend (25-21, 25-8, 25-10). “I think we passed well (in the first set), we were in system and able to get our hitters in good position to score,” Head Coach Kaylee Samulowitz said. “I told the girls after the game I don’t we ever had the energy or mindset that we could win. It was like we were surprised we were hanging with them. This is who we are and this is how we can play. I think after we lost that first set we lost confidence in ourselves.” The Lady Harvesters had young players Zoe Downs, Amanda Rios and Leslie Salazar involved in the match. “It’s going to take all 12 of us to go and beat a team like that (Herefor),” Samulowitz said.”We moved Zoe (Downs) up from JV and she played great today against probably the best team she’s every played in her whole life. She did a really good job. She’s never scared, she just gets out there and competes. Lesly (Salazar) and Amanda (Rios) have been improving themselves every day in practice and I’m really proud of how they played today. The Lady Harvesters return to action Tuesday at Perryton. Game time is at 6 p.m. “I told them that our competition level is stepping up the next three games at Perryton, gets better for Canyon and better Dumas. We’ve just to work on our side of the net. Fix some things that we need to fix to get us prepared for Dumas and Canyon,” Samulowitz said.

PAMPA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO