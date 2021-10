Dominant pitching performances have been common throughout the 2021 season. And that shouldn’t be different when it comes to the postseason. With the playoffs set to start on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with the AL Wild Card Game, there are a number of the league’s best taking the mound in October. In a year where nine no-hitters were thrown, breaking the MLB record, two of those pitchers who were part of no-hitters will be on the rubber in the postseason.

