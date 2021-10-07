Spartan Capital Starts Ocuphire (OCUP) at Buy

Chardan Capital Markets analyst Geulah Livshits initiates coverage on Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $20.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on Renovacor with a Buy rating (PT$20) on its potential to address unmet need in indications driven by BAG3 dysfunction. Highly expressed in cardiac and skeletal muscle, BAG3 has been shown to regulate multiple pathways important for cardiac function including autophagy, cell-cell communication, and cell survival. A single defective copy of the BAG3 gene is estimated to occur in ~3% of patients with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). With >1 million DCM patients in the US, we estimate this translates to a prevalent US population of >40,000 patients. A recent natural history study of BAG3 DCM (n=129) found 80% penetrance in subjects > age 40, with 22% of the DCM patients receiving a heart transplant over a median follow-up of 56 months, underscoring the unmet need. Preclinical studies show delivery of a functional BAG3 gene in the clinically-validated AAV9 vector to mice similarly lacking 1 copy of BAG3 can rescue DCM phenotypes, as measured by ejection fraction (EF). The company plans to initiate a phase I/II trial of its AAV9-based gene therapy (GT) REN-001 in BAG3-mutated DCM in mid-2022. While BAG3 DCM represents a low-hanging fruit application for BAG3 GT, there is reason to think the biology may extend to other settings: Renovacor reports ~50% reductions in BAG3 protein levels in human heart failure (HF) as well as in multiple HF models; AAV9-BAG3 similarly improved EF in these models suggesting a long term potential for broader utilization."

