Barcelona’s Eric Garcia is shown the door — lucky for him he didn’t have to watch the final few minutes. Illustration : AP. Good lord is Barcelona awful. It was one thing to get domed at home by Bayern Munich, who are still the elite of the elite in Europe, and will probably do terrible things to every team that isn’t based in England or Paris in the Champions League. No loss at home is ever going to be considered OK by “les cules,” but perhaps in their quieter moments they would understand.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO