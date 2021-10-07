CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Boys Varsity Tennis finishes 4th place at MHSAA Regional 3-17

By Admin
hollanddutchsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holland Dutch varsity tennis team traveled to Grand Rapids on Wednesday for the regional tournament. Holland finished in 4th place with 14 points. Grand Rapids Christian won the tournament with 25 points and moves on to the state tournament, along with East Grand Rapids and Holland Christian who tied for second with 21 points. The 14 points for Holland are the second highest point total for the Dutch in the last fifteen years. Six of Holland’s eight flights advanced to the semifinals and the other two flights made it to the quarterfinals. “With three of the top ten teams in Division 3, we knew this was going to be a very tough tournament,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “That being said, we have a lot to be proud of today. It was great to see the guys battle against some of the toughest teams in the state, continuing to play to win, and not being afraid of the moment”. Holland’s season comes to an end with a record of 15-5, the most wins in recent memory.

hollanddutchsports.com

Michigan Sports
