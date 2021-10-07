CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sullivan should stand by Army officer who spoke his mind

By Bruce E. Harding
wrangellsentinel.com
 7 days ago

I served in the U.S. Army from mid-1966 to mid-1968 and I have written Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan to let him know that I find the Marine Corps. putting Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller in the brig for his two Facebook comments about the way the U.S. handled its withdrawal from Afghanistan to be unacceptable and sanctimonious.

