Sullivan should stand by Army officer who spoke his mind

During last week’s Sullivans’s Island Town Council meeting, Patrol Officer Glenn Meadows took an oath of office pledging to protect Sullivan’s Island. He was officially inaugurated into a rightfully earned position in the Sullivan’s Island Police Department. Meadows is a family man with a surplus of experience in law enforcement. He began his career in 1981, starting as a deputy sheriff in Newport News, Virginia. During his time at the Newport News Police Department (NNPD), he was responsible for various tasks such as patrolling, conducting investigations and research, as well as recruiting and training new officers. Meadows worked his way up from the start, and was promoted several times throughout his tenure at the NNPD. He spent time as a supervisor, during which he managed investigative and narcotics units, and ran a federal violent crimes task force. For the last twelve years of his career at the NNPD he served as the senior team leader for the department’s Tactical Operations Unit (SWAT) and finally retired from law enforcement as a sergeant in 2005. Although Meadows’ work within the NNPD came to an end after 25 years, he went on to continue his service overseas. Between the end of 2005 through November 2020, Meadows went on several deployments, his first being stationed in Iraq for 33 months working as Government Service Arena’s Director of Iraq Operations. Later, he was deployed to Afghanistan with the Marines, where he trained marines to identify and minimize insider attacks. Meadows’ last deployment was in Afghanistan and Kabul where he spent 5 years working as an advisor to the nation’s police, army, political leaders and ministry of defense. After returning to the United States, Meadows decided to go back into law enforcement, which led him to the Sullivan’s Island Police Department. Meadows feels “honored” to have the opportunity to work with Sullivan’s Island, and “looks forward to fostering a strong and positive partnership with the Town’s leadership and community members. I am a strong proponent of community engagement and community policing.” Meadows feels he has found his “home” within the community of Sullivan’s Island, and promises to serve “to the best of (his) abilities.”

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO