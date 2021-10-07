Magdalena Pena James

SOMERVILLE — Mrs. Magdalena James passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born October 25, 1937, in Spain, to Antonio Villegas and Encarnacion Peña. She was employed as a housekeeping supervisor for Cedar Springs Retirement Community, prior to her retirement. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry James Sr.; her parents; a son, Michael Anthony James and a daughter, Linda Sue James.