The Proud to Know Newton radio show, hosted by Craig Armstrong and produced by KCOB, is aired every Thursday at 6 p.m. on KCOB 95.9 FM & AM 1280. The 30 minute show features an interview with a special guest about their organization, work or event. Guests range from City employees, non-profits, event organizers and business owners. Details for each show are posted online each week and the show is available to stream on KCOB's website.