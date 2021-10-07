CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Private Sector Must Stand Up for Voting Rights; Here’s How

By Natalie Diaz
Gotham Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in the midst of a Republican-led national campaign to restrict voting. According to the Brennan Center, 18 states have already enacted 30 laws this year that will make voting more difficult. The federal government has the ability to pass national laws to mitigate the effects of many state-level restrictions, such as the “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.” But due to the lack of a clear majority for both bills, we cannot wait for the federal government to act. We must mobilize the private sector to counteract the effects of restrictive voting policies.

IN THIS ARTICLE
