The Private Sector Must Stand Up for Voting Rights; Here’s How

This post originally appeared in Scientific American and was co-authored with Jean Schroedel, a professor emerita of political science at the Claremont Graduate University. This week marks the 10th time that Americans have commemorated National Voter Registration Day, an occasion designed to encourage the one in four adult citizens who are unregistered to become part of those who can participate in elections. So far this year at least 18 states have enacted laws that will make it harder for Americans to vote. And even when the right to vote is formally protected, the costs of doing so prevent many from making it to the polls, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students, who are less likely to vote.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO