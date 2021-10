WSU soccer hosts two Pac-12 opponents this week at the Lower Soccer Field in Pullman. The Cougs will play No. 14 Stanford at 5 p.m. today and California at 1 p.m. Sunday. WSU has an undefeated record of 3-0-0 in Pac-12 play and a 9-1-1 overall record this year. In their last match, they won against Colorado 2-0.