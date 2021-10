Howling wind, an abandoned town and crispy leaves … If you are looking for a perfect October activity this month, look no further. The Garfield Public Library has partnered with the Whitman County Parks Department to put on “Spooky Trail Tales: Take a Walk; Enjoy a Story; Get a Fright.” Along Eberton Hiking Trail outside of Garfield, spooky short stories have been placed along the path for families looking for a fun fall adventure.