Lombard, IL

Eliminating hunger one step at a time

By RVP Editor
The Independent Newspapers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual CROP Hunger Walk in Lombard will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, starting at 1 p.m. stepping off at First Church of Lombard, United Church of Christ, 220 S. Main St., Lombard. The walk includes individuals, families and teams who raise funds for Church World Service (cwsglobal.org) and five local food pantries. Pictured (left to right) are team captains Shirley Jensen, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Villa Park; Betsy Swinson, Community Presbyterian Church, Lombard; Terry Witt, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lombard; Corinne Flemm, First Church of Lombard; and Hester Bury, Lombard/Villa Park Food Pantry, Lombard. To participate in the walk, contact Bury at 630-290-1829.

