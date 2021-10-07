Going for a record

The Villa Park Community F.U.N. (Focus on Unifying Neighbors) Commission attempted to make Guinness World Records history by trying to organize the largest dog wedding ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Lions Park. Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone presided over the canine nuptials. An adjudicator from Guinness World Records traveled from New York to Villa Park to observe the ceremony, which was part of the Paws and Claws in the Park animal adoption event. A 2007 function in Colorado that featured 178 pairs of dogs established the record for the largest dog wedding ceremony. The Sept. 25 event in Villa Park came up short of breaking that record.