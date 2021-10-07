CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villa Park, IL

Going for a record

By RVP Editor
The Independent Newspapers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Villa Park Community F.U.N. (Focus on Unifying Neighbors) Commission attempted to make Guinness World Records history by trying to organize the largest dog wedding ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Lions Park. Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone presided over the canine nuptials. An adjudicator from Guinness World Records traveled from New York to Villa Park to observe the ceremony, which was part of the Paws and Claws in the Park animal adoption event. A 2007 function in Colorado that featured 178 pairs of dogs established the record for the largest dog wedding ceremony. The Sept. 25 event in Villa Park came up short of breaking that record.

www.theindependentnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Villa Park, IL
Villa Park, IL
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animals#Lions#Guinness World Records
Reuters

Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy