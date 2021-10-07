CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

New choral ensemble forming in the Flathead Valley

Daily Inter Lake
 7 days ago

Auditions are being held for a new choral ensemble. The Treasure State Singers, under the direction of Phil Harris, will consist of 16 adult singers. The group will perform a wide variety of choral literature — everything from classical to contemporary, folk songs, show tunes and spirituals — music that is familiar and some that is not so familiar. The singers will begin rehearsals for an upcoming Christmas concert, to be held tentatively on Dec. 12.

dailyinterlake.com

