New choral ensemble forming in the Flathead Valley

Auditions are being held for a new choral ensemble. The Treasure State Singers, under the direction of Phil Harris, will consist of 16 adult singers. The group will perform a wide variety of choral literature — everything from classical to contemporary, folk songs, show tunes and spirituals — music that is familiar and some that is not so familiar. The singers will begin rehearsals for an upcoming Christmas concert, to be held tentatively on Dec. 12.