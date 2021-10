Gypsy Theatre Guild announces auditions for holiday radio play. The Gypsy Theatre Guild announces auditions for “A Christmas Carol,” a radio play to be performed at the Conrad Mansion in Kalispell on Dec. 3, 4 and 5. Auditions are Oct. 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Fireside Room of the Red Lion Hotel at the Kalispell Center Mall. No experience is necessary. All are welcome.