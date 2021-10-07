Maestro John Zoltek celebrated for 25 years leading GSC
The Glacier Symphony and Chorale will celebrate this season 25 years with John Zoltek as music director and conductor. Every season of the Glacier Symphony and Chorale is unique, but the upcoming 2021/2022 season promises to be even more remarkable celebrating 25 years under the leadership of Maestro John Zoltek, and also as the organization returns to live performances following a difficult 2020/2021 season of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.dailyinterlake.com
