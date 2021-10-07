Maestro John Zoltek celebrated for 25 years leading GSC

Since starting in February of 2020, I would say I have learned quite a lot. Although I still have a long way to go, I know I will get better as long as I continue to put in work. And perhaps I will get as good as Mr. Leo Maloney. I haven’t known Mr. Maloney for long, but I see how dedicated and hard-working he is from working with him for the Outdoors Column every Thursday.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO