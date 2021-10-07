Alliance seems more interested in obstruction than collaboration
After more than 15 years of reading various opinion pieces and other assorted claims from the Alliance for the Wild Rockies (AWR), including being personally named in their legal filings, the Oct. 3 opinion claim by executive director Garrity of “An unbelievably awful logging project for grizzly bears” pushed me over the edge. Readers of the Daily Inter Lake should beware of the last line in the opinion piece, which includes “We can’t do this without help, please consider donating...”dailyinterlake.com
