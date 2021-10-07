Tepees will illuminate the horizon on Peets Hill in Bozeman

Mountain Time Arts has commissioned seven illuminated tepees to be raised on the south end of Peets Hill in Bozeman from Oct. 8 to 18 in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day this year. The tepee lodges will be raised by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Pretty Shield Foundation. The lodges will honor the contributions of American Indians to the community, landscape and culture. The tepees will be installed on the ancestral lands of the Bitterroot Salish, Pend d’Oreille, Kootenai, Blackfeet, Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Chippewa Cree, Assiniboine, Gros Ventre, Dakota and other Indigenous Nations of this region.