CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Tepees will illuminate the horizon on Peets Hill in Bozeman

By Editorial
Daily Inter Lake
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Time Arts has commissioned seven illuminated tepees to be raised on the south end of Peets Hill in Bozeman from Oct. 8 to 18 in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day this year. The tepee lodges will be raised by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Pretty Shield Foundation. The lodges will honor the contributions of American Indians to the community, landscape and culture. The tepees will be installed on the ancestral lands of the Bitterroot Salish, Pend d’Oreille, Kootenai, Blackfeet, Northern Cheyenne, Crow, Chippewa Cree, Assiniboine, Gros Ventre, Dakota and other Indigenous Nations of this region.

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Bozeman, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#American Indians#Illuminate#Land Acknowledgement#Peets Hill#Mountain Time Arts#Bitterroot Salish#Blackfeet
Reuters

Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy