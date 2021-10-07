CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody treatment

By Brandon Sapienza, New York Daily News (TNS)
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AstraZeneca has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve its COVID-19 antibody treatment that would act as a long-acting drug mainly for those with compromised immune systems. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has...

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19#Antibody
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

'Mixing' COVID-19 vaccines triggers a stronger immune response, preliminary NIH study says

Giving people a different COVID-19 booster than the vaccine series that they originally received is safe and generates an immune response that is stronger, according to a preprint study conducted by the National Institutes of Health. (At this time, only BioNTech and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster has been authorized for people who were previously vaccinated with that vaccine series.) The preprint, which was published Wednesday in advance of a public presentation set for Friday afternoon, evaluates all three authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. in 458 participants as part of a "mix-and-match" clinical trial. With the exception of the people who were exclusively vaccinated and boosted with Johnson & Johnson's shots, all participants reported efficacy rates of at least 90.7%. "These data strongly suggest that homologous and heterologous booster vaccine will increase protective efficacy against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection," the authors wrote. There are, however, some limitations to the research. The study is not randomized, and it also only assessed data available 29 days after the participants received their boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswest9.com

Pharmaceutical companies seek FDA approval for the first ever COVID-19 pill

TEXAS, USA — Molunupiravir is the anti-viral pill that could treat patients with COVID. Pharmaceutical companies, Merck Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are currently seeking authorization for the pill from FDA. So far companies have run clinical trials on the drug and it has shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final go-ahead is not expected for at least another week.
HEALTH
Slate

Merck Seeks FDA Approval for First Antiviral COVID-19 Pill

Merck is seeking Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization to become the first pharmaceutical company to put an antiviral COVID-19 pill on the market. The drug, produced in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could prove to be a game changer in the pandemic as it would provide the first treatment that people could take at home before they are severely ill. Early results on the experimental drug, molnupiravir, show that mild-to-moderately ill patients with at least one risk factor who take it within five days of COVID-19 symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization than those who received a placebo.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WCTV

First COVID-19 pill treatment seeks FDA emergency use authorization

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another medication to fight COVID-19 is on the road to get authorization for use by the FDA. On Monday, the pharmaceutical company Merck asked U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 treatment called “molnupiravir.”. If granted, this will be the first oral antiviral treatment...
VALDOSTA, GA
drugstorenews.com

Merck, Ridgeback seeks FDA emergency use clearance for COVID-19 treatment

If approved, molnupiravir would be the first oral antiviral pill for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced that Merck has submitted an application for emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healthday.com

Pfizer Seeks FDA Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to 11

THURSDAY, Oct. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer announced Thursday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children between the ages of 5 and 11 years. The agency has scheduled an Oct. 26 meeting to consider the Pfizer request, with a ruling expected between Halloween and Thanksgiving, The New York Times reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

J&J seeks FDA approval for Covid-19 booster shot in adults

Johnson & Johnson asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second dose of its Covid-19 vaccine for adults after a study showed it provided strong protection against infection. The submission includes results from a late-stage clinical trial that found a booster dose of its one-shot vaccine given...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine's Effectiveness Against COVID Drops the Most, New Study Says

While vaccinated people still remain heavily protected against severe COVID cases, it's become clear over the past few months that protection against any infection may not be as strong as it once was. Breakthrough COVID cases have hit millions of people in the U.S., and while the vast majority are mild, you still probably want to know how protected you are against getting sick. Recent research has shown that time, age, and the Delta variant have all played a role in these breakthrough cases, but now a new study has found that your ability to stave off infection over time may also depend on which COVID vaccine you received.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy