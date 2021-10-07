Angela Rose Kelly, age 28, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was born November 17, 1992 in Queens, New York. Angela loved to laugh and make others laugh with her. She enjoyed going to Ava's softball games and dance recitals. Angela would make sure others were taken care of. She will be missed, but she is in a better place. Angela has gone home to be with her Father and there is no more suffering because she is in His arms now. He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Psalm 147:3. Angela leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sweet daughter, Ava; her mother, Michelle; her father, John and his wife Hollie; her sisters, Jenna and Dana; her brother, John Michael; and her grandmothers, Ann Marie (Nany) and Regina (Grandma). A Homecoming Celebration to celebrate Angela's life will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM at RISE Church, 3520 Bishop Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Pastor Richard Gurganus officiating. A visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of RISE Church. Arrangements entrusted to Blue Star Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.