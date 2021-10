Sedgwick County Cougars are going to Disney! Students at Julesburg and Revere will be celebrating Homecoming all week with class games, dress up and competitions. Julesburg High School will have dress up days throughout the week of homecoming. Starting off with Monday being “Matheletes vs. Athletes.” Tuesday will be “Anything but Backpacks,” where students bring their school supplies in anything but a backpack. Wednesday will be “Zoom Day,” which will be where you wear pajama pants with a T-shirt. Thursday is Color War Day, each class wearing a different color. Friday, will be School Spirit Day. Dress up in school colors and show off your school spirit.

JULESBURG, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO