Mary, Jennifer, and Michael Short.Martinsville Bulletin. On the 15th of August, 2002, an intruder entered the home of Michael and Mary Short and killed the couple. Their beloved daughter, nine-year-old Jennifer Short, was abducted from the home they lived in together in Oak Level, Virginia. Searches were conducted for little Jennifer over the next six weeks until her body was discovered 45 minutes away. To this day, investigators are perplexed as to who killed the Short family… and why.

