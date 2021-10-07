One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Saluda Is Perfect For A Day Trip In North Carolina

North Carolina has some wonderful large cities to visit when you’re up for that kind of pace. Alternatively, the Tar Heel State has a wealth of small towns for when you want to step away from the hustle and bustle of every day life and slow it down a bit. One of them, Saluda, is underrated and most definitely belongs on the bucket list of places to visit in North Carolina.

With a teensy population that has lingered right around 700 for the last decade or so, Saluda will surprise and delight you with the number of options and the sheer variety of things to do when you visit. Spend a day. Spend a weekend. Spend a week. You won’t run out of things to do, that’s for sure.

Let's start with one of the things that sets Saluda apart from the rest of the country.

That unique thing is known as the Saluda Grade and it is literally the steepest mainline railroad grade in the entire country.

So maybe you're not a rail fan, but you can't miss this unique mostly unknown feature about Saluda. Not when the track runs right down the edge of Main Street.

Saluda's Main Street shops and restaurants barely cover the length of two city blocks — but every store, every restaurant, every space is filled with a shop, an eatery, gallery or more that you'll want to check out. Be sure to step into M.A. Pace General Store when you're in town.

Just up the street is another must-visit: Historic Thompson's Store.

Thompson's is billed as the oldest grocery store in North Carolina. Find all you need here if you're spending a few days or longer and need to stock your kitchen in your rental house.

Want to get out and explore the outdoors in Saluda? Why not chase some waterfalls?

The 0.9-mile trail to Little Bradley Falls, a multi-tiered 50-foot waterfall, is found just five miles northeast of Saluda's Main Street.

Take your outdoor adventuring up a notch with a visit to the The Gorge Zipline Canopy Tour in Saluda.

Prefer to go adventuring on the water? Green River Adventures in Saluda has you covered!

Oh but, if it's water you seek, we're not done yet! Wilderness Cove Tubing and Campground in Saluda is THE spot to combine your weekend of camping with a weekend of tubing on the river. Pitch a tent. Camp. Tube. Eat. Sleep. Repeat... all weekend long! The campground and tube rentals are located right on the edge of the river!

If this is your first visit to Saluda, we highly suggest you stop into the Saluda Visitors Center located at 20 W. Main Street.

Ever been to Saluda, North Carolina? Did you have any idea this tiny town of around 700 residents has SO MANY fun things to see and do? Fire up some feedback in our comments!

