The editorial “20 years after 9/11, we are letting the terrorists win,” penned by the Hartford Courant and reprinted in the Sept. 24 Westerly Sun, should have everyone thinking of the comedian Joan Rivers’ “Can we talk?” signature line. I prefer to write. The Courant makes a good point examining the ways society has changed, but while I’m not sure the terrorists have won, I am sure it’s not us who’s winning. Forget are you better off than you were four years ago ... are we better off than we were 20 years ago? I don’t think so, as we simultaneously actively and passively slide downward while economic disparities continue upward. China may be our current rival but they do make superior proverbs. Paraphrasing: “If we don’t change direction soon we’ll end up exactly where we’re heading.”

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO