CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

LETTER: Don't forget your Bible

yoursun.com
 7 days ago

How important are your personal possessions? People have accumulated many personal items such as, furniture, family pictures, jewelry, cars, boats, plus odds and ends. What would you do if you lost it all?. Fires in California, Oregon and Washington states has devastated many families and all that they had is...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

FAITH: Don’t forget about the healing

Have you read Leviticus lately? I listen to Bible Gateway Audio at nighttime and Leviticus came on. Talk about a lot of rules. I don’t know how the Priest kept up with all the different ways he was supposed to offer the Israelites sacrifices. Was it a sin offering, was it a grain offering?
RELIGION
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Please don’t use hateful symbols

Last week, I was blessed to bring a daughter into the world. For both of my children, I want them to live in a world where they can practice their Judaism without fear of anti-Semitism. I want them learning about the symbols of hate from history books and not newspapers. All children deserve this future.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Grand Haven Tribune

Follow the science, but don’t forget about God

We have heard a lot about science in the last two years. “We follow the science” has been a common refrain during the pandemic recited by civic leaders and politicians. And that phrase has led to social distancing, lockdowns and mask mandates. And now, since COVID-19 vaccines have been developed, “following the science” has led to vaccine mandates.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
yoursun.com

LETTER: Good friends and neighbors

A few years ago, after my husband’s death, I was playing golf with Dianne Gorman, I mentioned that his old car was just taking up space in my garage. Her husband, Gene, called me and offered a fair price for the car. Then within a few. days, he and their...
SOCIETY
thecordovatimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Do your patriotic duty

The notion that you have an unfettered right to refuse to be vaccinated is just wrong. Although our constitution guarantees certain freedoms to individuals, not one comes without restrictions. You have the right to speak, but not cause a stampede in the theater, worship as you please, but not perform human sacrifice, to bear arms, but not to carry a sawed-off shotgun. You only have the right to be free from searches that are unreasonable, without probable cause. Our constitution clearly puts community, society, the nation ahead of the rights of the individual. The Founders read and incorporated the works of Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau and Kant. These political theorists refined the idea of the “Social Contract”. They deplored the notion of an absence of political order or a “State of Nature” in which the individual owed no duty to members of society. To avoid anarchy, we all enter a sacred contract with others to establish a political community, a civil society. All of the rights we enjoy in our republic are granted in return for acceptance of this sacred duty to respect and defend the rights of others. The Founders embraced this duty to community and nation. Just as our nation has the power to deny us many freedoms, even conscript us to go to war to defend our society, so too can society demand that we do our duty in this war against a deadly pandemic. Do your patriotic duty. Get vaccinated to protect yourself, your community, your country.
U.S. POLITICS
World Link

Letter: Taxpayer opinions don’t matter

Yeah taxpayer opinions don't really matter. The select few will decide what we can do what we can have. People have complained about the beautiful Ferry Road Park being disrupted by the disk golfers. Clang, clang, guys walking in groups leaving women feeling unsafe. Seniors did not enjoy the noise. It's still going on and they are still throwing their disks across the walkways.
NORTH BEND, OR
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Don’t let socialism destroy the nation

How far will we let socialism get into our America?. Joseph Stalin — 20 million dead through things such as labor camps, forced collectivism, famine and execution. Fidel Castro — untold numbers of his own people executed under his socialist “utopia.”. Bernie Sanders — Preaches on redistribution of your wealth,...
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Marvin Coad
KOOL 96.5

VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Eats Asphalt After Egging on Huge Elk

Another year of visitors to Yellowstone National Park so far has amounted to the same old buffoonery by tourists that just have to get that close-up photograph. I think officials at Yellowstone National Park should hang signs above the entrances reading, "Stupid is as stupid does." What is it about the planet's very first designated national park that attracts so many bungling oafs? As a frequent visitor to the park, it's a sight I've witnessed so many times I'm becoming desensitized.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Indoor, outdoor volunteers needed at Peace River gardens

Provided by the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is a natural setting nestled along the Peace River showcasing world-class sculptures and spectacular botanicals across our 30-acre property. We are a vibrant volunteer hub and cultural center for Southwest Florida. Our volunteer community is...
ENVIRONMENT
yoursun.com

Halloween events changing this year

VENICE — While popular Halloween events are returning this year, two events have changed with Haunted Trails being a drive-thru and the children’s parade turning into a costume strut. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, some of the local Halloween events will be different. In place of the Halloween children’s parade,...
FESTIVAL
yoursun.com

LETTER: Immigrants a boon, not drain, on society

Emotions run high around the immigration “situation” in the United States. And myths are abundant. The truth is that historically, immigrants have helped America, both economically and culturally. The glorious tapestry that is America has been built with immigrants' blood. The current immigrant myth is that “they drain” the economy....
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy