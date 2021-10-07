CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Fall natives for the garden

By ANNE DITMER
coastalillustrated.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Southern born and raised, I have a deep love for fall weather of more northern states. This love comes from living in some of them as a young adult. Memories of crisp mornings, brilliant fall foliage and the accompanying smells of autumn taunt me as I write this article in late September. Potentially threatening Atlantic storms continue to swirl around bringing high humidity and rain showers. When I head outdoors, sweat pours down my face from temperatures still hitting the upper 80s and mosquitoes buzz around my ears as I bend over to pull weeds that have seemingly sprouted overnight in my Zone 9A garden.

www.coastalillustrated.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: Perennials for the fall and winter

I love the crisp air of fall. It’s the most pleasant time to work in the garden. The only thing I dislike is having to turn the heat on. And I hate to admit it, but I have not yet brought the plants in for the winter. I’ll start later this afternoon. If you have not yet taken your plants in, I suggest you do it soon!
GARDENING
Well+Good

5 Wildflowers To Plant in Fall for a Spectacular Spring Garden

Before you put your gardening tools away for the season, prep your garden for spring by getting some wildflower seeds in the ground. Planting in the fall not only saves time come spring, but it also means you'll get some early blooms of wildflowers, explains Rebecca Sears, chief gardener at Ferry-Morse.
GARDENING
Gettysburg Times

Fall gardening and its magnificent splendor

If your flower gardens are like mine, some of the summer flowers have peaked and are on a downward spiral However, there is an exciting array of fall color that will soon show its magnificent splendor. Fall gardening is gratifying because there is less humidity and it is exciting to...
GARDENING
KELOLAND TV

Giant radish grows in Sioux Falls garden

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — George Bregier is a gardener in Sioux Falls with one heck of a green thumb. He has a small plot he rents in one of the city’s community gardens, which he has been tending since 2015. Raised on a farm, Bregier grew up accustomed to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bemidji Pioneer

MASTER GARDENERS: Fall tasks to prepare for winter

Cooling temperatures and shorter days remind us that we gardeners need to get our gardens ready for winter’s vagaries. This year there are different considerations that must be addressed if we want plants and trees to thrive and survive. There are some “have to's” and some “I can get by's” however. Most of us are worn out and ready to do different things.
GARDENING
fayettecountyrecord.com

With Some Work, A Spring Garden in Fall is Possible

We’re blessed to live in Central Texas where we can grow a garden nearly year round. The hardest part, though, is keeping it alive during the heat of the summer. If you plan correctly and provide water and shade, you can even grow another spring garden in the late summer. This week I met with Fayetteville gardener Phillip Stein, who did just that. He planted this garden on Aug. 3. On Wednesday…
FAYETTEVILLE, TX
westchestermagazine.com

Keep Your Westchester Garden Growing With These Fall Vegetables

Summer may be over, but there’s still time to plant more veggies in your garden before the first frost touches down in Westchester. Labor Day may have come and gone in Westchester County, but that doesn’t mean your vegetable garden has to stop growing. The average first frost date for...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
FOX21News.com

Fall in love with your plants: Phelan Gardens gives fall planting advice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It may be cooler outside but Fall is not the time to stop planting!. Phelan Gardens is a year-round, family-owned greenhouse, nursery and garden center that carries plants, supplies and décor. Recently, FOX21 stopped by to learn what planting tips you need to know to make sure your garden stays ready for Spring.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Weather#Purple Flowers#Southern
Napa Valley Register

Renew your garden at the California Native Plant Society sale Oct. 9 and 10

The autumn California Native Plant Society sale is on Oct. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skyline Park in Napa. Fall is the perfect time to enhance your water-wise garden and restore your landscape with drought-tolerant plants. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!
NAPA, CA
Only In Colorado

The Glow At The Gardens In Colorado Is A Classic Fall Tradition

It’s here, it’s here, it’s finally here! If you live in Colorado, you know that there is no fall tradition quite like the magical Glow at the Gardens, and the time has FINALLY come to purchase tickets! Here is all you need to know about this beloved Colorado event: Do you have a favorite attraction, […] The post The Glow At The Gardens In Colorado Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
COLORADO STATE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Fall gardening with flowering annuals, shrubs and trees

Some garden shrubs are colorful all year long so we take them for granted. These include the colorful Croton or Codiaeuum variegatum, Acalypha, and the many colored Ti plants. However, they make great foliage plants to be used in fall flower arrangements when used with a little imagination. Fall is...
GARDENING
Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Native plants make your yard come alive

Native plants. Perhaps the most important question is why go to the trouble? There are many answers to this question, but these are the “heart reasons.” Reasons that we cannot touch but affect our outlook on life. Our food, our clean water, the air we breathe, the soil beneath our...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Fall tips to help pollinators

Autumn ablaze in colorful leaves is a sign that our growing season is coming to an end. People love to travel around to see those leaves, but when they fall in their backyards, they aren’t so popular. We rake up every last leaf and put them to the curb to be hauled away.
BATAVIA, NY
sonomamag.com

What to Plant in Your Sonoma Garden This Fall

Saying goodbye to your summer garden’s radiant sunflowers and scrumptious tomatoes can be kind of heartbreaking. But there’s still plenty of growing fun to look forward to as the days become cooler. We looked to Sonoma’s garden pros for fall planting inspiration. While fall and winter plants don’t provide the colorful show that spring and summer plants do, there’s still lots to cultivate in sunny Sonoma during this more subdued season. And for a spectacular spring, the time to start planning is now. All you need to do is dig a little bit deeper.
SONOMA, CA
thetrader707.com

Keep Gardening After the First Fall Frost

High tunnel systems with hoops and row covers work well on garden beds filled with large plants, allowing easy access for harvesting while protecting the plants. Photo courtesy of Gardener’s Supply Company. There is nothing worse than frost in the forecast and a garden full of vegetables not quite ready...
GARDENING
Metro East Sun

NGRREC to Hold Fall Native Bulb and Seed Swap

Lewis and Clark Community College issued the following announcement on Sept. 24. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is inviting the public to the Field Station for a fall native bulb and seed swap in October. Environmental Technician Robin Ingersoll notes the benefits of trading seed that is...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
coastalpoint.com

Fall Gardening for Wildlife walks offered at botanic gardens

Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) Executive Director Sheryl Swed recently announced that two “Fall Gardening for Wildlife” walks, led by DBG’s director of horticulture, Stephen Pryce Lea, will be offered to the public in October. The walks held Friday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. “Stephen invites you...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy