The Friday Farm stand will continue through October with both walk up and online sales. This will be the final weekend for Upick Pumpkin Sales. The farm will be open 3-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday. There is a great selection of baby, pie, and jack-o-lantern pumpkins still in the field. Pumpkins are all pre-priced and range from $2.50-$ 18.00. Please leave your pets at home. Cash or Cards accepted.