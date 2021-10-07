CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International rail freight links boost Chinese cities

Railway Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHINA: The launch of rail freight services linking the Chengdu International Railway Port to destinations across Asia and Europe has helped the Qingbaijiang district of the city achieve ‘outstanding’ economic development, the local authority reports. Meanwhile the city of Wuhan has further expanded the range of European destinations served by ...

www.railwaygazette.com

#Rail Freight#Freight Rail#Railway#Economic Development#Wuhan#Chinese#European
