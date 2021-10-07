CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FROM THE VALLEY: Disappointment: not in my vocabulary

By Tom Valley
Lockport Union-Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a doctor's appointment in August. Actually, I had two different doctor appointments. Problem was, I was at the St. Lawrence River, 250 miles away. That meant taking a break from the pleasurable lifestyle of a river rat, with which I'd become quite comfortable. But, as they say …...

www.lockportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lockport Union-Sun

FROM THE VALLEY: Inappropriate waves and other gestures

Here's another episode from the journals of this past summer spent on the St. Lawrence River. I know I've already chronicled many stories about my time there, but there remains, ladies and gentlemen, a plethora of anecdotes untold. Tales that I would be remiss — and charged with neglect, sent to prison and forced to watch a marathon of Fuccillo car commercials — if I did not bring them to light and have them published right here in this newspaper, for your reading pleasure … or not. Here's one of them. It's … H-U-G-E!
FISHING
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Camp
wdrb.com

Study finds unusual illness linked to marijuana use on the rise

(CNN) -- An unusual illness is on the rise in the United States, especially in states that have legalized marijuana, according to a report by CNN. Habitual users of cannabis, including teenagers, are showing up in emergency rooms complaining of severe intestinal distress. "They are writhing, holding their stomach, complaining...
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

“Mystery of Manu” – A Strange Tree in the Amazon Rainforest Left Scientists Scratching Their Heads for 50 Years

“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
WILDLIFE
wmleader.com

Brian Laundrie Underground Bunker Theory: Experts Reveal Whether It’s Possible He’s Hiding In Backyard

One of the wildest, most incredible, most wholly unbelievable things we’ve heard in a long time is the theory that Brian Laundrie never really left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Never hiked to the Carlton Reserve, didn’t double back north to the Appalachian Trail, none of that — because he’s hiding in the backyard, under the soil.
NORTH PORT, FL
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KOOL 96.5

VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Eats Asphalt After Egging on Huge Elk

Another year of visitors to Yellowstone National Park so far has amounted to the same old buffoonery by tourists that just have to get that close-up photograph. I think officials at Yellowstone National Park should hang signs above the entrances reading, "Stupid is as stupid does." What is it about the planet's very first designated national park that attracts so many bungling oafs? As a frequent visitor to the park, it's a sight I've witnessed so many times I'm becoming desensitized.
ANIMALS
94.3 Lite FM

SOLVED: Mysterious Circle Appears in Sky over Hudson Valley

A mysterious circle appeared in the sky over the Hudson River this weekend. Some thought it was birds, but they were wrong. Images were plastered all over Facebook this weekend, showing the strange anomaly floating ominously over northern Dutchess County. The black circle reportedly hung in the air for quite a while, making many who saw it uneasy.
ASTRONOMY
CBS New York

Mount Sinai Researchers Studying Psychological Effects Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Front-Line Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially on health care workers who have had to deal with life-and-death issues for the past 18 months. We now know that working on the front lines has taken quite a mental health toll on those workers. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that uses technology to monitor stress among doctors and nurses. READ MORE: Caring During COVID: How Parents Can Help Their Children Handle Pandemic-Related Stress Dr. James Marion, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is a renowned gastroenterologist, but when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sentinel

So I am the effects of coffee on blood pressure

The coffee is one of the foods most consumed in the world. It has been a drink that triumphs due to its intense flavor or its energy intake due to caffeine . Also, a single cup of coffee gives you vitamin N2 , vitamin T5, potassium, manganese, niacin with magnesium.
LIFESTYLE
107.3 KFFM

Hangover Cures from Around the Yakima Valley and Beyond

Have you ever been so hungover the thought of what got you there is still making you feel nauseous?. You're not alone, It's been days since my fun and I am still feeling some of the side effects. After years of enjoying the overindulge, I don't think I've ever gotten this trashed...or felt so sensitive the next day. In my seven and seven haze I reached out to Facebook asking for favorite hangover cures and the list was big enough I just had to share.
YAKIMA, WA
Daily Herald

Tales From Utah Valley: Autumning in Utah Valley

Fluttering from the autumn tree. So reads a portion of the poem, “Fall, Leaves, Fall” by Emily Brontë. As soon as the autumnal equinox arrived on Sept. 22, a wave of excitement for the new season seemed to come with it. Suddenly, beautiful photos showing signs of autumn were popping up on social media and people began exploring the outdoors in search of vibrant colors while enjoying the cool, crisp air.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Recorder

My Turn: This new normal is far from fair

About nine months ago I wrote a piece titled, "No return to normal for the most vulnerable," in which I predicted that the quality of the lives of the disabled population would be overlooked as the world continued to open up and people resumed living their lives. While I was brainstorming ideas to write about in my column for this month, I thought this prediction was one that was worth revisiting — not only because of the sheer weight of the concept (anyone who knows me is well-aware of how much I love to sink my teeth into writing about heavy topics)--but because of its accuracy.
BOSTON, MA
Lockport Union-Sun

Fireworks along the gorge

The New York asters are unmistakable this time of year. Brilliant bursts of purple with yellow centers accented by clusters of white asters nearby against a backdrop of goldenrod, the unmistakable colors of wildflowers in fall. As spectacular as these floral fireworks are, however, it’s not what gets Andy Lance,...
NORWAY
Lockport Union-Sun

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: The hidden charms of the turkey vulture

I wrote a piece on turkey vultures last year but didn’t cover all the neat things about them then. You see, the turkey vulture doesn’t kill other wildlife or really cause humans any problems. Most folks don’t pay much attention to these birds as they soar high in the sky; we only get a closer glimpse when they’re on road kill. Their appearance is less than pleasing and they dine on some pretty gross-looking stuff. The turkey vulture is viewed as undesirable and kind of evil, but that is far from the truth.
ANIMALS
NBC News

Space colonists from Silicon Valley

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Plastic Surgeon: “Do This To Fill In Wrinkles At Home” (Here’s How) How Much Money Do You Really Get from a Reverse Mortgage?. Medicare Changes Seniors Should Be Aware OfLearn About Medicare. Undo. CleanMyMac by MacPaw /. SPONSORED. Everything You Need...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy