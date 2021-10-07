‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is disjointed, falls flat at every turn

Three years ago, Venom hit theaters and became one of the most divisive comic book movies ever made. The critics tore the movie apart, but over time, some Marvel fans began to appreciate the Tom Hardy-led film for what it was: a messy, silly, good time. As someone who falls into the category of fans who enjoys the first Venom, my hopes were high for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, especially since the sequel was helmed by Andy Serkis, the iconic actor known for playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot films, Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and much more. Unfortunately, the sequel manages to be nothing more than a forgettable 90 minutes that's barely saved by its exhilarating mid-credits scene. With any luck, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will get better with age like its predecessor, but for now, it's just a letdown.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO