‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is disjointed, falls flat at every turn
For an October line-up that’s stacked with highly anticipated film releases, this is such a dull way to kick off the month. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” picks up again with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) still trying to establish himself as a writer after the events of “Venom.” His big break appears when known cannibal and serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) requests for Brock specifically to visit him in prison and tell his life story. After speaking with Kasady, Brock — and his symbiotic alien friend Venom — helps the police find the missing bodies of Kasady’s victims, resulting in Kasady being placed on death row. After Kasady requests one more chat with Brock before he’s sentenced to death, they get into an altercation and Kasady bites Brock, transferring some of the symbiote over to himself.www.dailynebraskan.com
Comments / 0