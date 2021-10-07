CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UK's Hayes, Rogers ready for expanded roles

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1ZTX_0cJkqC9m00

As the Kentucky football team prepares for its Saturday matchup against conference foe LSU, the No. 16 Wildcats will feature a new look to their defensive front.

Senior nose guard Marquan McCall, who earned accolades as a potential All-Southeastern Conference performer during the preseason, will miss this weekend’s game — and perhaps several more — after suffering an ankle injury during UK’s 20-13 win over Florida. In his absence, however, a pair of sophomores are prepared to step up.

Josaih Hayes and Justin Rogers, who both played throughout Saturday’s win over the Gators, are expected to split time at nose guard. Hayes, a 6-foot-3, 314-pounder from Horn Lake, Mississippi, is listed as the team’s starter.

“Those two in particular played well,” said UK coach Mark Stoops, whose team is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. “We’ve got to get some guys inside around them playing better, but Justin and Josaih played well. Josaih got a little dinged up also, nothing major, he’ll be back this week. With him playing so many reps and taking a little shot, he got a little bit ineffective late when he got hurt. He’s got to learn to play through some of that.

“But overall, those two both did a good job and I was very pleased.”

According to Hayes, though, he’s more than ready.

“Me and Justin, we’ve been competing at the nose spot, trying to get each other better and get better for the team,” he said after practice Wednesday. “... We’re going to miss (McCall) a lot, but like coach says: Next man up. We’re going to take that approach Saturday.”

Hayes, who described himself as the pass rusher of the two and Rogers as the run stopper, isn’t surprised by the sudden influx of attention. After all, he knew before the season began that he’d get an opportunity at some point.

“It hasn’t been pressure at all,” he said. “Before the season started, Coach Stoops told the whole D-line that he was going to need everybody in that room.”

Rogers, a 6-3, 336-pounder from Oak Park, Michigan, is simply preparing the same way as he would any other week.

“All the nose guards, we prepare like we’re about to start,” he said. “It doesn’t feel different.

“We’re definitely about to have fun. Just go out there and do what we do for the team, definitely for the D-line room.”

According to UK defensive coordinator Brad White, the Cats’ coaches always preach a “next-man-up” mentality. They just hope their players take the advice.

“You try to tell every back-up to prepare like a starter, that’s got to be the mindset,” White said. “When you know you’re going in and you’re going to be called on, you probably prepare a little bit more. ... They don’t have to do more than they did last week, they just have to focus on their assignment.”

Hayes and Rogers will be part of a group tasked to slow down an LSU offense that’s averaging 31.4 points and 373.8 yards per game — including more than 300 yards through the air per outing. Though White expects the Tigers (3-2, 1-1 in SEC) to pound the ball on the ground more than they have in recent weeks, he also has confidence that the Cats’ defense can adapt.

“I think this crew is mature, and I think the senior leadership has been through enough battles, enough wars, to know how this thing works,” White said, referencing UK’s near-loss to FCS Chattanooga as a wake-up call. “They realized you can’t just roll the ball out and play. It doesn’t matter how good you may be playing the quarter before, the half before, the game before, two games before — it doesn’t matter. If you’re not focused, it can all go away.

“The attention to detail has to be there every practice, and I’ve been pleased with that this week.”

According to Hayes, he and the rest of UK’s defensive players are set to do their part in front of a sold-out crowd at Kroger Field.

“It’s going to take the whole defense not worrying about the past wins, and looking forward to this week and LSU,” Hayes said. “Our goal is 1-0 every week.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Uk#Kroger Field#Hayes Rogers#Lsu#Gators#Sec
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Tim Tebow fires back at Paul Finebaum's criticism of Clemson

Clemson has seen major struggles to begin the 2021 season. The Tigers are 2-2 on the year after a double overtime loss to a quality NC State team in Week 4. Clemson’s offense has not been good to start the year, and that resulted in ESPN’s Paul Finebaum laying into Clemson’s struggles, going as far to say as the Dabo Swinney dynasty is over.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Arch Manning has some great news for Texas football fans

Steve Sarkisian will watch Arch Manning in-person two days before the 2023 five-star quarterback makes his visit to Texas on Saturday. This week is an important one for Texas and its pursuit of Arch Manning. Per Chad Simmons of On3, Texas football head coach will watch Manning in-person on Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
265
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy