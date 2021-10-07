UK's Hayes, Rogers ready for expanded roles

As the Kentucky football team prepares for its Saturday matchup against conference foe LSU, the No. 16 Wildcats will feature a new look to their defensive front.

Senior nose guard Marquan McCall, who earned accolades as a potential All-Southeastern Conference performer during the preseason, will miss this weekend’s game — and perhaps several more — after suffering an ankle injury during UK’s 20-13 win over Florida. In his absence, however, a pair of sophomores are prepared to step up.

Josaih Hayes and Justin Rogers, who both played throughout Saturday’s win over the Gators, are expected to split time at nose guard. Hayes, a 6-foot-3, 314-pounder from Horn Lake, Mississippi, is listed as the team’s starter.

“Those two in particular played well,” said UK coach Mark Stoops, whose team is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. “We’ve got to get some guys inside around them playing better, but Justin and Josaih played well. Josaih got a little dinged up also, nothing major, he’ll be back this week. With him playing so many reps and taking a little shot, he got a little bit ineffective late when he got hurt. He’s got to learn to play through some of that.

“But overall, those two both did a good job and I was very pleased.”

According to Hayes, though, he’s more than ready.

“Me and Justin, we’ve been competing at the nose spot, trying to get each other better and get better for the team,” he said after practice Wednesday. “... We’re going to miss (McCall) a lot, but like coach says: Next man up. We’re going to take that approach Saturday.”

Hayes, who described himself as the pass rusher of the two and Rogers as the run stopper, isn’t surprised by the sudden influx of attention. After all, he knew before the season began that he’d get an opportunity at some point.

“It hasn’t been pressure at all,” he said. “Before the season started, Coach Stoops told the whole D-line that he was going to need everybody in that room.”

Rogers, a 6-3, 336-pounder from Oak Park, Michigan, is simply preparing the same way as he would any other week.

“All the nose guards, we prepare like we’re about to start,” he said. “It doesn’t feel different.

“We’re definitely about to have fun. Just go out there and do what we do for the team, definitely for the D-line room.”

According to UK defensive coordinator Brad White, the Cats’ coaches always preach a “next-man-up” mentality. They just hope their players take the advice.

“You try to tell every back-up to prepare like a starter, that’s got to be the mindset,” White said. “When you know you’re going in and you’re going to be called on, you probably prepare a little bit more. ... They don’t have to do more than they did last week, they just have to focus on their assignment.”

Hayes and Rogers will be part of a group tasked to slow down an LSU offense that’s averaging 31.4 points and 373.8 yards per game — including more than 300 yards through the air per outing. Though White expects the Tigers (3-2, 1-1 in SEC) to pound the ball on the ground more than they have in recent weeks, he also has confidence that the Cats’ defense can adapt.

“I think this crew is mature, and I think the senior leadership has been through enough battles, enough wars, to know how this thing works,” White said, referencing UK’s near-loss to FCS Chattanooga as a wake-up call. “They realized you can’t just roll the ball out and play. It doesn’t matter how good you may be playing the quarter before, the half before, the game before, two games before — it doesn’t matter. If you’re not focused, it can all go away.

“The attention to detail has to be there every practice, and I’ve been pleased with that this week.”

According to Hayes, he and the rest of UK’s defensive players are set to do their part in front of a sold-out crowd at Kroger Field.

“It’s going to take the whole defense not worrying about the past wins, and looking forward to this week and LSU,” Hayes said. “Our goal is 1-0 every week.”