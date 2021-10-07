Paint Klimt

Though the members of the Royal House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies haven’t ruled the Italian region since the country was unified in 1861, the family still knows how to throw a proper royal wedding. On Saturday, Prince Jaime of Bourbon-Two-Sicilies, the Duke of Noto, married Lady Charlotte Lindesay-Bethune in a 200-person ceremony at the Cathedral of Monreale, near the town of Palermo in southern Italy. According to Vanity Fair Italy, the bride arrived in a carriage pulled by four white horses with her father, British politician James Lindesay-Bethune, and were greeted at the church by bagpipers. A cocktail reception followed at the Palazzo dei Normanni, the former home of the Bourbon family, followed by dinner at the Palazzo Mazzarino, also in Palermo.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO