The Holly Bush Hampstead

Located in the ultimate walking neighborhood, unit 512 is a recently remodeled condo offering modern living in the heart of the City. The expansive floor plan is the largest one-bedroom in the building. Renovated features include LED lighting throughout, an upgraded bathroom and beautifully modernized kitchen with new cabinetry, tile floor, quartz counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The living space features beautiful hardwood floors, large windows and access to a private balcony overlooking the pool. The spacious bedroom has new carpet & large windows. Outstanding storage includes 6 different closets. Situated in a full service elevator building, amenities include one-car assigned parking, 24-hr lobby attendant, fitness center, landscaped plaza with outdoor swimming pool (seasonal), large and updated common area laundry room, onsite professional property management, broadband, internet, heat & more! Steps from FiDi, Union Square and world class shopping & dining.
Comments / 0