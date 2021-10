1:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 10:00pm) The Other Art Fair is one of the world’s leading artist fair, with official drinks sponsor El Rayo. The Other Art Fair is one of the world’s leading artist fair’s bringing art lovers of all experiences and tastes together with 140 of the best emerging artists. This year, young, fresh Tequila brand El Rayo are the official drinks sponsor of the event and will be exclusively launching a new collaboration with Mexican artist Daniel Barreto. This will involve the unveiling of a large mural and new collection of art prints. The El Rayo T&Ts will be flowing, so that visitors can fully immerse themselves in the taste, culture and design of Mexico!

