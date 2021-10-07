CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theatre 503 London

skiddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind 14 upcoming events at Theatre 503 in London below:. Do you own/manage Theatre 503? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Theatre 503 that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels and AirBnbs near...

www.skiddle.com

vandegriftvoice.com

BTS: VHS Theatre Department

The theatre department holds many hidden areas of interest and feelings of safety. From backstage to up in the tech booth, there are so many places for each and every person here. One of the first places a student might see is the black box and green room. These rooms...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Sheffield Theatres

Clean Break theatre company and the Crucible join forces in Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s worthwhile if underpowered play featuring the music of the Slits. Typical Girls review – a blast of punky gig-theatre fuelled by the Slits. 4 out of 5 stars. A group of female prisoners come together for a...
THEATER & DANCE
waukeeschools.org

Waukee Theatre Arts Presents PUFFS

Ah yes. England. Home to the wizarding world, that certain orphan boy, and, of course, people with British accents. But what else is in England? The Puffs!. Waukee Theatre Arts is proud to present PUFFS, a play that definitely has nothing to do with a certain wizard boy. Instead, Wayne Hopkins, a totally different orphan boy from New Mexico, is summoned to attend a school of female magic and male magic in England. There, he meets goth girl Megan and math nerd Oliver, teaming up to become THE trio at the school. The three have a mission – make their house, known for their aggressive politeness, unwavering loyalty, and adjacency to the kitchens – finally get third place in the House Cup! Join us to see what misadventures the trio gets into, with plenty of laughs for the whole family.
WAUKEE, IA
skiddle.com

The Core Theatre Solihull

Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near The Core Theatre, so book today to secure the best price!. A multi-purpose arts venue in the heart of Solihull town centre. The Core Theatre comprises a 336 seat raked theatre fully equipped technically with stage flying system, sound and lighting. A smaller multi-use Studio seating up to 130 is equipped for small scale theatrical presentations, music events, workshops, walk-in conferences and day sales etc. The Courtyard Gallery and Art Space is an exhibition space as well as an area for creative activities, which is also available for hire. Contact us to hire any of the spaces.
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Sydenham Centre London

Find 4 upcoming events at Sydenham Centre in London below:. Do you own/manage Sydenham Centre? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Sydenham Centre that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events. Hotels and AirBnbs near...
THEATER & DANCE
skiddle.com

Backyard Comedy Club London

Following her debut solo run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019, Sukh Ojla brings her brilliant solo comedy hour to Bethnal Green. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Backyard Comedy Club, so book today to secure the best price!. We are situated a two...
WORLD
skiddle.com

Connect 4 Dating London - Notting Hill

Stop swiping and do something FUN! London's number one social events company is back in Notting Hill!. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Connect 4 Dating London is Hitting Notting Hill!. Connect 4 Dating has become one of London’s...
TECHNOLOGY
culturemap.com

Alley Theatre presents Sweat

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Filled with humor and tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of three women who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.
HOUSTON, TX
skiddle.com

Royal London Parks

Join our Royal Parks Half Herd and help families in rural Africa grow their own futures. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Royal London Parks, so book today to secure the best price!. The Royal Parks of London are lands originally owned by...
WORLD
skiddle.com

The Best Halloween Events to Attend in London

The spookiest month of the year is upon us and that can only mean one thing. It's time for some amazing events to pop up! There's no better excuse to have a good time than Halloween and it gives us an opportunity to look our scariest or silliest. We hope that you've made your mind up as to what you're wearing.
WORLD
wmar2news

Everyman Theatre - Flyin' West

Everyman Theatre continues to welcome audiences back to live theatre with the second offering in its 31st season, Pearl Cleage’s gripping play, FLYIN’ WEST. The production at Everyman is directed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Company Member Paige Hernandez and runs from October 5 to 31. This is a...
THEATER & DANCE
delcoculturevultures.com

Best of the Candlelight Theatre in Music

Don’t miss this musical salute to the Best of the Candlelight Theatre running until Oct. 31. Ann Newswanger says “you’ll want to see this over and over. …Unforgettable music, electrifying choreography. An extraordinarily entertaining production!”. Linda Elwood said, “one of the best shows that I’ve ever seen!”. Cecile Roth from...
THEATER & DANCE
motifri.com

Theatre Review: All That Glitters

Somewhere between the mermaid’s invitation to descend to the bottom of the sea and boos from the audience and cast for a Muppet-like effigy of Esek Hopkins, you realized this outdoor adventure was not a page from history books. But, it was certainly an adventure. The Wilbury Theatre Group opened...
PROVIDENCE, RI
northwestgeorgianews.com

GEM Theatre: A decade of renewal

Calhoun’s Gem Theatre has a long and storied history. First established in 1927, it was part of a chain of GEM Theatres, much like AMC or Regal today. It was the only central venue in Calhoun for the performing arts and the only movie theater until the late 1970s. At...
CALHOUN, GA
twincitieslive.com

Frozen at the Orpheum Theatre

The Orpheum Theatre is back in business with new safety protocols and their opening show – Disney’s Frozen. TCL Photographer Drew Schingen shows us what audiences can expect before the curtains go up.
THEATER & DANCE
KING-5

Broadway returns to the Paramount Theatre

SEATTLE — Broadway is back in Seattle! The musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" opened at the historic Paramount Theatre on Oct. 5 — the first touring Broadway show to come to town in 19 months. How do cast members feel about finally returning to the stage? Jenna Rubaii who plays Mary...
SEATTLE, WA
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘My Lord, What a Night’ at Ford’s Theatre

In 1937, world-renowned opera singer Marian Anderson was denied a hotel room in Princeton, NJ on the basis of race. Albert Einstein, a social justice activist and admirer of Miss Anderson, offered her a room in his home instead. The beginning of this real-life friendship between Einstein and Anderson inspires “My Lord, What a Night,” currently playing at Ford’s Theatre. The play speculates on what pivotal discussions and decisions might have filled Einstein’s living room, weaving the Einstein-Szilard letter to FDR on the possibility of a German nuclear weapon and Marian Anderson’s famed performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial into a couple of days in Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
WEAU-TV 13

Theatre company presents “Poe”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Griffins Theatre Company presents, “Poe”, October 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. The stage production is an original play written by James and Chris Finn, artistic directors of Two Griffins Theatre Company. It features an adaptation of one of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

