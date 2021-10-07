Simpson County hosting Hay Bale Trail Contest
Simpson County is hosting a Hay Bale Trail Contest this fall. Entry forms and rules are available online on the Franklin-Simpson Tourism Facebook page, at the Simpson County Extension Office, at the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce office and at the office of the Simpson County Judge/Executive. All entries must be submitted online to tourism@franklinky.info or mailed to Simpson County Tourism, PO Box 737, Franklin, KY 42135.www.franklinfavorite.com
