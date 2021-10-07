CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Sri Lanka - Which team has the younger squad?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia were held to a 1-1 draw in the previous fixture against Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship 2021... India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the group stage fixture of SAFF Championship 2021 on Thursday. Igor Stimac's team were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Bangladesh in their opening fixture of the competition.Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are winless in the championship as they registered a loss each against Bangladesh (0-1) and Nepal (2-3).

