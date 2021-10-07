CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State officials hope for more use of megacenters for Real IDs

By Janelle Stecklein
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 7 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s two driver’s license megacenters are being underused as many Oklahomans continue to rely on local tag agencies to obtain Real IDs. State Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, who championed the concept, said the two Department of Public Safety megacenters, which have been open about two months now - one in Oklahoma City and the other in Tulsa - have provided Oklahomans an additional way to obtain a Real ID ahead of the federal government’s May 2023 deadline.

