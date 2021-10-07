CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspiring Drama Therapist Maidenhead

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

LSA role for Aspiring Drama Therapist Maidenhead - Education and Training - Aspiring Drama Therapist Maidenhead - Ideal LSA role for a Drama, Creative Art Graduate before you decide on committing to an MSc/Doctorate and Research Project.

This is an opportunity to ensure this is the right direction and you need 12 months of paid experience before being accepted onto a Drama Therapy Msc. The time and money that can be wasted on the wrong direction are expenses that you can't get back. Call me on 0203 004 0715 to discuss your objectives.

Start date Monday 18th October - You must be sincere and understand why you want to work with Autistic students and children with potential, adjacent mental health challenges. This role will allow you to see a range of therapist, SEN & Mental health specialists at work

This is a fantastic training ground for both aspirations within mainstream and SEN teaching, watching OTS, Speech and Language Therapists at work, this role is all about giving the children a sense of purpose. Can you make the children's lives just that little bit better? You will be doing this through holistic and therapeutic methods.

The Provision & LSA role in Maidenhead

**Specialist Autistic School for children aged 3-16, tailored curriculum for each student through positive reinforcement

**Intermediate learning levels, a tailored curriculum for each student

**Students with Physical Disabilities, PMLD and SLD

**Positive reinforcement with each student, making their lives as good as they can be

**ADHD, Aspergers, OCD, Dyslexia and a focus on Social, Emotional and Mental Health challenges

**In Primary and EYDS, focus on verbal and nonverbal students - many therapies implemented

**Outstanding Teaching and support teams in place, a wonderfully holistic and positive atmosphere - EYFS to KS4

**OTs, Speech and Language and Specialist SEN Teachers, plus outside agencies will be at work dependent on the context of each child

**Focus on learning need and Autism, delivering key and personal/functional skills

**125 students, classes of 6-8 ranging on ability, interest and age

**£75 per day, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 4:40

**ABA Training provided - A lot is placed on tonality of voice

This is a Learning Support Assistant role that will put you into challenging, sometimes Anti-Social contexts that will build your foundations of experience. With this LSA role starting after, de-escalation and the language around it is incredibly important! This is a specialist school where empathy and pragmatism are key, focus on the holistic and therapeutic.

Restorative and holistic practices are in place, pragmatism and positive reinforcement will be key skills in this LSA role in Maidenhead. The role specialises in working with students who have Autism, Aspergers, OCD, Global Development Delay and some profound and multiple learning difficulties.

Aspiring Drama Therapist Maidenhead - Education and Training - Aspiring Drama Therapist Maidenhead

