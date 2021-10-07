Youth Community Graduate Littlehampton

If you are looking for an immediate start and are available 5 days a week, Monday to Friday, 8.15 to 4.15, up until July 22nd 2022, this role should help you hit your short and long term objectives within mental health. To apply, please send me your CV and call me on 0203 0040 715 to discuss your objectives.

1st trial days and tasters will be from September 27th you will need to be legally compliant to work at that stage. The role is to start immediately, continuing through to July 2022. Youth Advocay Littlehampton.

CAN you keep the children safe and can you demonstrate the value of an education to a child?

Empathy drives connection, sympathy drives disconnection - no one wants your sympathy, your students need pragmatism and solutions in this LSA role.

The school have a holistic approach, wanting the boys to have Key and Personal life skills, cemented by the core academics

This LSA role in a specialist SEMH School is all about positive engagement, deploying restorative practices and showing a way of being as well as giving some of your professional self to the students. No significant learning will take place in this role of the relationships are not there.

Restorative Practice, pragmatism and positive reinforcement will be key skills in this LSA role. The role specialises in working with students who have Social, Emotional and Mental Health issues and Wellness concerns. Each student will have very different objectives in and out of school, some will live in supported living when they leave, and some will go to college.

The LSA role role in Littlehampton will give you experience in safeguarding and assessment of what rehabilitation students require to be empowered back into mainstream education. It is important to understand, where the children are coming from and what traumas they have been through and the importance of clear objectives being set for them, making them feel valued within education in the process.

***Opportunity to work with SEN specialists at the top of their field, working with likeminded graduates, with similar aspirations

***Working in Classes of 3-6, working 1:1 and in small groups. Focus on Core and vocational subjects

***Shadowing and Mirroring outstanding SEN professionals, including Clinical Psychologists and Therapists

***Great training ground for aspiring Criminal and Youth Justice Officers

***Focus on trauma and rehabilitation in Littlehampton

***Specialist SEMH school for students with Complex Social Needs, 9-16 in age, all from a wide range of backgrounds

***£75-80 per day PAYE (No umbrella agencies), 08.15 to 16.15, term time only, Littlehampton

