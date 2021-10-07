CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After big streak, Cardinals undone by one hanging slider

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stunning September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in postseason that ended with one hanging slider. Alex Reyes gave up a game-ending home run to Chris Taylor just …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Audacy

Why does Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace during Braves games?

As Joc Pederson trotted around the bases at Miller Park after hitting a pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was impossible not to notice the pearl necklace that the Atlanta Braves outfielder was wearing. But if you thought that the 29-year-old had a heartfelt reason for...
MLB
Alex Reyes
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Major Controversy In White Sox vs. Astros

Another ALDS Game 3, another umpiring controversy. Less than an hour after the controversial “ground rule double” in the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of their series, we had a controversial ruling in Game 3 of the Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros game.
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
hngnews.com

Cardinals' winning streak continues to grow

The Sun Prairie boys soccer team just keeps on winning. Head Coach Tok Kim has his boys rolling, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect as the postseason rapidly approaches. Ranked the No. 6 team in Division 1, Sun Prairie is looking like a real threat to challenge for a state championship this season. The Cardinals have won nine straight games and have scored a ridiculous 22 unanswered goals. Sun Prairie is a terrifying combination of offensive potency and defensive prowess.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FanSided

10 best moments from St. Louis Cardinals’ historic winning streak

There have been some amazing moments for the St. Louis Cardinals in their 17-game winning streak. St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin refers to it as the Cardinals Run In 21. The organization will tell you they are Not Done Yet. That’s a lot of catchphrases for the amazing 17-game winning streak they found themselves in.
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
FanSided

3 Brewers who won’t be back after NLDS disappointment

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season has come to an end after falling to the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS. Here are three players who likely won’t be back next season. The Milwaukee Brewers‘ plans to make it to the World Series for the first time since 1982...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cardinals Winning Streak Ends at 17 Games in Shutout Loss vs. Brewers

For the first time since Sept. 10, the St. Louis Cardinals lost a game, falling 4-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. That ended a 17-game winning streak for the Cardinals (88-70) that clinched them a wild-card berth in this year's postseason. Adrian Houser, Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee’s Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
MLB
Anniston Star

One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers

It took a winning streak longer and unlike any before in club history to get these Cardinals to the time of year when all Cardinals throughout history are ultimately measured. A team that looked up and down its dugout, in and out of its clubhouse, and asked how could it not have a better record has unleashed its best baseball at the best possible time as the team to watch in the playoffs. Led as usual by starter Adam Wainwright, the hottest team in the majors coolly claimed its place in the postseason by rallying to defeat Milwaukee 6-2 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. The win secured the National League’s second (and final) wild-card berth, inspired a champagne celebration in the clubhouse that spilled onto the field, and extended the club-record winning streak to 17 games.
MLB
Yardbarker

3 Players Who Propelled Cardinals To Huge Win Streak

The St. Louis Cardinals saw their absurd 17-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. While the run is over, it will never be forgotten, and the streak changed everything for the Cardinals’ 2021 season. Before it started, the club was battling...
MLB

