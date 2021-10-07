After big streak, Cardinals undone by one hanging slider

It took a winning streak longer and unlike any before in club history to get these Cardinals to the time of year when all Cardinals throughout history are ultimately measured. A team that looked up and down its dugout, in and out of its clubhouse, and asked how could it not have a better record has unleashed its best baseball at the best possible time as the team to watch in the playoffs. Led as usual by starter Adam Wainwright, the hottest team in the majors coolly claimed its place in the postseason by rallying to defeat Milwaukee 6-2 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. The win secured the National League’s second (and final) wild-card berth, inspired a champagne celebration in the clubhouse that spilled onto the field, and extended the club-record winning streak to 17 games.

