MISSOULA, Mont. - Trash on trails and interactions with wildlife... Montana is seeing an uptick in both of these and one tourism improvement district is taking action to help. Destination Missoula said an influx of visitors appears to coincide with an increase in problems on Montana trails and rivers. In order to get it under control, the organization is using posters and guides to remind visitors to 'Recreate Responsibly.'

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO