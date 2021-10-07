Modified long-term share-based incentive program for 2021
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement No. 23/2021Company Registration No. 32266355. Copenhagen, Denmark, October 7, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO (DK); ORPH (US)), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, has today introduced a modified long-term incentive program for 2021 (the “LTIP”) with the view to retaining members of the Executive Management and other employees of the Group, while also creating an incentive for a positive share price development and corporate performance for the benefit of the Company’s shareholders.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0